Busan Records Sub-Zero Temps for the First Time This Winter

Busan has recorded sub-zero temperatures for the first time this winter as a frigid cold front has been affecting the entire Korean peninsula.

The standard observation point in Jung-gu recorded the lowest temperature this winter with a low of minus 2.2’C Sunday night while the afternoon high stayed at 2’C yesterday.

Temperatures are to drop further today with a morning low of -6’C and afternoon highs of 3’C.

Meanwhile, as the dry weather advisory continues for the 18th day, special precaution on fire prevention is needed.

A fire broke out near the first watchtower of Geumjeong Mountain Fortress at around 4 am Sunday, burning 1,500 square meters for about three hours before it was extinguished.