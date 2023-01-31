Image: City of Busan
Busan Reorganizes its Citizen Safety Insurance Plan

The city of Busan has reorganized its citizen safety insurance for various disasters and serious accidents with greatly expanded coverage limits and types and will implement the changes starting today.

Anyone including foreign nationals with residence registration in Busan will automatically be registered and can receive benefits regardless of the location of the accident. The insurance allows duplicate coverage with other insurance.

Introduced in February last year, the citizen safety insurance has paid 150 million won in claims for 23 cases until last December.

