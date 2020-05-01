Busan Reported Only 15 Coronavirus Patients in April

There was a notable decrease in the spread of COVID-19 in Busan in April since the city reported its first confirmed patient on February 21st.

According to Busan City Health Authorities, the city confirmed 15 people in the month of April. Only three of the cases were community infections and 12 others were arrivals from overseas.

There have been no additional infections for the fifth day in a row since the 27th of last month.

It had previously gone 26 days without a community infection before two cases were confirmed.