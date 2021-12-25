Busan Reports 47 Cases of Village Bus Safety Management Violations

As a result of conducting a village bus safety management guidance inspection in the second half of 2021, a total of 47 violations were discovered.

This guidance check is to prevent safety accidents on village buses, which have worse operating conditions compared to city buses and which are highly likely to lead to large-scale accidents in the event of an accident, and whether or not to comply with COVID-19 quarantine rules, such as providing hand sanitizer.

This was implemented to promote the safety and convenience of village bus users.

From October 28th to December 10th, the city visited the depots and initial and terminal sites of village bus transportation companies together with the Gu/gun, the Busan Headquarters of the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, and the Village Bus Association, and 571 village buses from a total of 61 companies.

Among them, 290 vehicles from 33 companies were inspected, and they focused on vehicle safety standards, vehicle maintenance and inspection, and compliance with transport operators and employees.

Inspection results showed:

— Inappropriate lighting system (15 cases)

— Tire wear (7 cases)

— Scratches and corrosion of the vehicle body (4 cases)

— Vehicle bumper damage (3 cases)

— Bad fire extinguisher pressure (2 cases)

— Seat defect (1 case)

— Belt defect (1 case)

— Other (14 cases)

The violations detected are generally minor and there were no major safety problems.