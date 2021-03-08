Busan Reselected to Host G-Star

The city of Busan has been reselected as the hosting venue of G-Star for up to the next eight years.

The venue selection for G-Star takes every four years, and mid-term evaluation of the location of the venue every four years to check the eligibility of the venue, making Busan eligible to host the event until 2028.

Busan has been hosting G-Star successfully since 2009 and hopes to make it a permanent status event.

Now in its 17th year, the event has become a global game culture festival that offers a sweeping overview of global game trends and provides opportunities to enjoy various types of games with friends, family, and loved ones.