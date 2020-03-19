Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

The city of Busan has published its “Best Local Restaurants” restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

The 276-page guide contains information such as food menu, price, location, and pictures.

Restaurants in the guidebook have been selected after a careful review carried out by local ward offices and experts.

The guidebook contains not only information on gourmet restaurants, but also tourism information such as about Busan Tourist Information Center, around the clock interpretation service, accommodations, and cultural tour commentators.

Guidebooks can be found at the Busan Tourist Information Center, Busan Tourism Organization, and Korea Tourism Organization, as well as an e-book version on the Busan Tourism website.

You can also check it out in English and Korean online here.