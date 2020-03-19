Dine & Drink

Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

Haps Staff

The city of Busan has published its “Best Local Restaurants” restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.

The 276-page guide contains information such as food menu, price, location, and pictures.

Restaurants in the guidebook have been selected after a careful review carried out by local ward offices and experts.

The guidebook contains not only information on gourmet restaurants, but also tourism information such as about Busan Tourist Information Center, around the clock interpretation service, accommodations, and cultural tour commentators.

Guidebooks can be found at the Busan Tourist Information Center, Busan Tourism Organization, and Korea Tourism Organization, as well as an e-book version on the Busan Tourism website.

You can also check it out in English and Korean online here.

Image: Busan City

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Dine & Drink

Most of Hotel Nongshim’s Restaurants Closed Until April 10

Haps Staff -
All of Hotel Nongshim's in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th
Read more
Dine & Drink

Fresh Gomchwi Being Harvested for Spring Dining in Korea

Haps Staff -
At the foot of Hwangmaesan Mountain, fresh gomchwi is beginning to be harvested for spring.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Partitions While Dining is the Newest Trend in Korea During Coronavirus

Haps Staff -
With the coronavirus all but changing the daily life of people in Korea, dining at work has also spawned a new trend -- partition dining.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Review: Costco’s New BLT Sandwich

Taehyeong Kim -
For reasons that I've never understood, a BLT sandwich in Korea is almost never, a BLT sandwich.
Read more
Dine & Drink

HAPS 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Guide

Haps Staff -
Busan has its fair share of parties, and we’ve got you covered on where to go to celebrate this year.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Haps Staff -
ohnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering -- the "Dipped in Cheese Burger".
Read more

The Latest

More than 2,500 Performance Art Shows and Exhibitions Canceled So Far in 2020

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
According to one report, more than 2,500 performing art shows and exhibitions have been canceled for the first four months of this year, resulting in heavy financial damage to the arts industry.
Read more

화명생태공원 일원에 봄의 전령사 튤립 만개

문화 Haps Staff -
코로나19가 지역사회에 확산하는 가운데에도, 봄의 전령사 튤립이 꽃망울을 터트렸다.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: Swiss Citizen Tests Positive in Busan, Stronger Measures in Effect for Foreigners

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan from BeFM News and local media reports.
Read more

All You Can Drink Hip Hop Night @ HQ

Events Haps Staff -
On Friday, March 20th, HQ Gwangan will be spinning hip hop -- classic cuts and new stuff -- and serving up a great All You Can Drink special at a cheap price.
Read more

Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has published its "Best Local Restaurants" restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Jagalchi Market Reopened

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Jagalchi Market has reopened yesterday, nearly three weeks after it had been shut down.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
6 ° C
7 °
5 °
36 %
3.6kmh
1 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °

Dine & Drink

Busan’s Best Local Restaurants 2020 eBook Now Available

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan has published its "Best Local Restaurants" restaurant guidebook, available in four languages: Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
Read more

Most of Hotel Nongshim’s Restaurants Closed Until April 10

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
All of Hotel Nongshim's in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th
Read more

Fresh Gomchwi Being Harvested for Spring Dining in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
At the foot of Hwangmaesan Mountain, fresh gomchwi is beginning to be harvested for spring.
Read more

Partitions While Dining is the Newest Trend in Korea During Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
With the coronavirus all but changing the daily life of people in Korea, dining at work has also spawned a new trend -- partition dining.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea