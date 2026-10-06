Busan Rethinks ‘Busan is Good’ Slogan as Tourism Booms

Busan may be ready for another branding change, with the city reviewing whether its “Busan is Good” slogan still works as it attracts a growing international audience local media has reported.

The slogan has faced criticism since its introduction in 2023, particularly over how it sounds in English.

While the Korean phrase behind it carries the idea that “it’s good because it’s Busan,” that nuance largely disappears in the English version. For some foreign residents, “Busan is Good” simply raises the question: good at what?

The issue has become more relevant as international tourism reaches new highs. Busan welcomed a record 3.64 million foreign visitors last year, and the city is now looking toward significantly higher numbers.

Rather than simply choosing a new slogan, officials are considering a broader rethink of how Busan presents itself internationally.

Plans for next year include bringing tourism, cultural and festival organizations together to develop a more recognizable identity built around the city’s history, attractions and character.

The current slogan could be heavily revised or dropped altogether. There has also been discussion within the city government about bringing back “Dynamic Busan,” the slogan used before the current branding was introduced.

Mayor Chun Jae-soo acknowledged that “Busan is Good” has struggled to capture the many sides of the city and said experts will be consulted before any final decision is made.

Take a look back at our initial reaction back in 2023, when the announcement to choose the slogan was made.