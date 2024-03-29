Image: City of Busan
Busan Revamps its YouTube Channel

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan’s official YouTube channel, “Busan Tube,” welcomes spring with a vibrant reorganization aimed at enhancing citizen engagement.

The channel’s focus is on fostering active participation from citizens under the theme of ‘Busan Citizen Department Together Active, One Busan!’

One highlight is the second season of “Busan Deokhoo Mentor,” featuring interviews with locals showcasing the city’s diverse attractions.

Additionally, the channel promotes citizen involvement through events like “Only for Me, Choi Aewol,” where winning stories are turned into channel art, involving webtoon artists.

The revamped “Busan Magazine” shifts towards experiential content, highlighting weekend activities in Busan.

Furthermore, the channel introduces new segments featuring city officials directly engaging with citizens on topics like city policies and initiatives.

This transformation aims to make “Busan Tube” a more enjoyable and informative platform for citizens to connect with their city.

