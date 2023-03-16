Busan Reveals Plan to Establish BuTX Connecting Downtown to Gaedeok New Airport

To attract the World Expo 2030 Busan bid, Busan city is looking for ways to commercialize a next-generation Busan-type express railway.

The city government will launch a related service for the BuTX railway at the end of this month.

BuTX is an ultrahigh-speed transportation infrastructure on a 47.9-kilometer section. Starting from Gadeok New Airport, the railway will pass the proposed venue for the expo at Busan North Port and through Haeundae District, before arriving at Osiria Tourism Complex.

The hydrogen train will travel through a deep 40-meter underground tunnel, operating at a speed of 180 km/h with a maximum speed of 198 kilometers per hour.

From Gadeok New Airport, the train can travel to Busan North Port in 15 minutes and to Osiria Tourism Complex in 25 minutes.