Busan Reveals Three Choices For its New Brand Design

The city of Busan will listen to citizens’ opinions to select a city brand design that will become the new face of Busan.

IT announced that it would conduct a ‘City Brand Design Preference Survey’ online and offline for 9 days from today to the 8th of next month.

This preference survey is promoted to finalize the design of “Busan is Good”, which was selected as the new slogan of Busan on January 13, and the design of the city symbol mark of Busan, which was established in 1995.

Through this survey, the city plans to identify citizens’ preferences for the three design candidates and, based on this, hold a Busan City City Brand Committee meeting on March 10 to finalize the final design.

There are a total of three design candidates presented by the city, and they are designed in a flexible and simple form so that anyone can use them together.

(Plan 1) 3D logo grafted with artificial intelligence images

The city symbol mark in Plan 1 is designed with the motif of the English initials of Busan, ‘B and S’, and is the first in Korea to apply 3D three-dimensional design through color and angle. In particular, in the case of the city slogan, ‘Busan is good’ was written in Korean to convey the original meaning of “Busan is good” well.

(Plan 2) Iconize the diversity of Busan and symbolize it

The city symbol mark in Plan 2 indirectly expressed the shape of the people of Busan by utilizing the first names of Busan Metropolitan City, ‘Bi-eup (ㅅ), Siot (ㅅ), Giyeok (ㄱ), Leeeung (ㅇ), and Siot (ㅅ)’. In the case of the city slogan, love, happiness, fish, placemarks, and mountains representing Busan were expressed as icons.

(Plan 3) Symbolizes Busan, a city of gateways and connections

The city symbol mark of the 3 plans symbolizes Busan, a city of innovation, openness, and gateway, with the basic motif of Busan’s ‘B-eup’. The city slogan represents Busan as a maritime city that connects Busan and the world and where the past and the future coexist.

The online preference survey will be conducted on the ‘Sangsang ON website (www.busanbrand.co.kr)‘, the official platform for city brands in Busan, from the 28th to the 8th of March.

The offline preference survey was conducted at major stations (Seomyeon Station, Busan Station, and Gwangan Station) with large floating populations on weekends (March 4-5), and on weekdays (March 6-8) high schools where the future generation, teenagers and 20s, are concentrated. and universities in person to operate ‘visiting polling stations’.

The final candidate for this design preference survey was decided on the 25th through a 100-minute discussion and vote by a city brand citizen participation group representing 3.4 million Busan citizens and the best expert group representing Korea. As active citizen participation and communication are the basis, it is expected that the new Busan city symbol mark (CI) and slogan design (BI) containing the current status and vision of Busan will be decided.

The city of Busan plans to hold a brand proclamation ceremony on March 21st to widely publicize the prelude to Busan’s new city brand and prepare a place for sympathy to celebrate and commemorate with citizens.

