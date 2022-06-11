Busan Revving Up its World Expo 2030 Bid PR Campaign

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation invited 23 ambassadors and officials from Latin American and African countries for a two-day, one-night schedule to promote the Busan World Expo 2030.

Ambassadors, economic advisors, and others from six Latin American countries, including Honduras and Peru, and nine African countries, including Zambia and Tunisia, visited Busan on Friday and Saturday.

Busan City’s Ambassador for International Relations, Park Eun-ha, met with Gustavo Gonzalez, the chargé d’affaires of the Chilean Embassy in Seoul and discussed the 60th-anniversary project of diplomatic relations between Korea and Chile and the Busan World Expo bid.