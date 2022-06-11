Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Revving Up its World Expo 2030 Bid PR Campaign

Haps Staff

The city of Busan and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation invited 23 ambassadors and officials from Latin American and African countries for a two-day, one-night schedule to promote the Busan World Expo 2030.

Ambassadors, economic advisors, and others from six Latin American countries, including Honduras and Peru, and nine African countries, including Zambia and Tunisia, visited Busan on Friday and Saturday.

Busan City’s Ambassador for International Relations, Park Eun-ha, met with Gustavo Gonzalez, the chargé d’affaires of the Chilean Embassy in Seoul and discussed the 60th-anniversary project of diplomatic relations between Korea and Chile and the Busan World Expo bid.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

What to Expect at This Year’s Kiwi Wine Festival in Busan

Busan International Performing Arts Festival Gets Underway

Park Eun-ha, Ambassador of International Relations to Busan Meets Spanish Ambassador to Korea and Asks for Support for Busan World Expo 2030

Lingopie Makes Learning Korean as Easy as Watching Your Favorite K-Drama

Ad Stars Rebrands Itself to ‘Mad Stars’

오는 11~12일 부산원도심골목길축제 개최, “같이 걸을래?”

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
60 %
5.1kmh
0 %
Sat
21 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 