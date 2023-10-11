Busan Rises 4 Spots in World Financial Center Rankings

According to the 34th edition of the Global Financial Center Index (GFCI) released by the global consulting agency Z/Yen on the 11th, Busan has secured the 33rd position with a score of 704 points.

It has climbed four spots compared to the first half of this year. On the contrary, Seoul experienced a slight drop, sliding from 10th to 11th place.

GFCI stands as the sole international financial city index globally, functioning as a significant barometer of financial center standings. It releases rankings semi-annually, in March and September, offering insights into the state of financial centers.

In this most recent ranking, which marks the 34th edition, New York retained its stronghold in the top spot, followed by London, Singapore, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Washington DC, Chicago, and Geneva. Beijing secured the 13th position, while Tokyo landed in 20th.

In the second half of 2021, Busan’s ranking saw fluctuations, ranging from 33rd to 30th, then to 29th, followed by a drop to 37th before rebounding to its current 33rd position.

Industry experts speculate that this upward trajectory can be attributed to enhanced awareness and a bolstered reputation for Busan as a growing financial hub.