Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan Rises 4 Spots in World Financial Center Rankings

By Haps Staff

According to the 34th edition of the Global Financial Center Index (GFCI) released by the global consulting agency Z/Yen on the 11th, Busan has secured the 33rd position with a score of 704 points.

It has climbed four spots compared to the first half of this year. On the contrary, Seoul experienced a slight drop, sliding from 10th to 11th place.

GFCI stands as the sole international financial city index globally, functioning as a significant barometer of financial center standings. It releases rankings semi-annually, in March and September, offering insights into the state of financial centers.

In this most recent ranking, which marks the 34th edition, New York retained its stronghold in the top spot, followed by London, Singapore, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Shanghai, Washington DC, Chicago, and Geneva. Beijing secured the 13th position, while Tokyo landed in 20th.

In the second half of 2021, Busan’s ranking saw fluctuations, ranging from 33rd to 30th, then to 29th, followed by a drop to 37th before rebounding to its current 33rd position.

Industry experts speculate that this upward trajectory can be attributed to enhanced awareness and a bolstered reputation for Busan as a growing financial hub.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

City of Busan Prepares Measures for Upcoming Festivals

Busan Looking to Africa for Expo Votes as D-50 Passes

Busan Celebrates 577th Hangul Day

Warning Issued Over Wild Boars Roaming the City

Busan Prepares For Metro Strike Next Week

Bus and Metro Fares Rise From Today

The Latest

Dongnae Eupseong History Festival Begins October 13

Korea Destinations: Olbaem Night Market in Jinju

Korea in Photos: Block Party Seoul

Gorilla to Hold Oktoberfest Event This Weekend

‘Alluvial Fan-themed Tourist Attraction Development Project’ in Sacheon Gets the Go Ahead

Celebrate Diverse Fashion at 2023 Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week

Busan
broken clouds
17.7 ° C
17.7 °
17.7 °
59 %
4.5kmh
52 %
Wed
17 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 