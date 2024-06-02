Busan News

Busan Rises to 14th in Global Smart City Ranking

Busan has climbed to 14th place in the Global Smart City Index, marking a significant achievement in digital transformation.

According to a report by British consulting firm Z/Yen, Busan rose 14 spots among 79 major cities worldwide, ranking third in Asia and first in South Korea.

Since entering the rankings in 2021 at 62nd place, Busan has consistently improved, now firmly establishing itself as a leading smart city globally.

The city’s rise is attributed to strong performances in the business environment, infrastructure, reputation, human capital, and financial support. This progress reflects the successful implementation of Busan’s digital economy transformation policies under Mayor Park, emphasizing AI, metaverse, cloud, and big data technologies.

With ongoing initiatives to enhance digital infrastructure and foster new industries, Busan is poised to maintain its upward trajectory in the global smart city landscape.

London ranked first followed by Zurich and New York City. Singapore ranked highest in Asia at 7th with Hong Kong ranked at 12th.


