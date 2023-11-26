Busan Rises to 15th in World Smart City Evaluation

Busan has surged in global smart city rankings, securing the 15th spot in the World Smart City Evaluation by the renowned British consulting agency Z/Yen Group.

The city’s rose from 62nd to 15th in just one year.

Busan’s rise shows its continuous improvement over eight rounds of evaluation, firmly placing it among the top 15 intelligent cities globally.

The evaluation, encompassing six key sectors, applauds Busan’s outstanding performance in business environment, infrastructure, and reputation, placing 11th, 12th, and 15th, respectively.

The city’s focus on cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, AI, and Fintech has contributed to its rise.

Busan’s commitment to digitalization, underscored by initiatives like the Digital Economy Innovation Office, positions it as a frontrunner in the global smart city landscape, with expectations of further growth, especially after hosting the 2030 World Expo.