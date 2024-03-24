Busan Rises to 27th in Global Financial Centres Index

Image: City of Busan
In the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) evaluation, which assesses 121 financial cities worldwide, the city of Busan has risen to its highest-ever ranking of 27th.

The city achieved its highest-ever score of 717 points, with significant increases across all sectors including human capital, business environment, and development in the financial sector, which are key evaluation factors.

Busan’s rise in the rankings is attributed to optimistic expectations fueled by initiatives such as the relocation of the headquarters of the Korea Development Bank to Busan and the promotion of Busan as a global hub city through special legislation.

