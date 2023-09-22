“Busan Roundhouse Kick” Defendant Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

The assailant of the so-called “Busan Roundhouse Kick” case, who indiscriminately assaulted a woman in her 20s, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Supreme Court’s first division confirmed the original verdict Thursday, which sentenced Lee to 20 years in prison on charges of violating the Sexual Violence Punishment Act.

The court also maintained the 10-year disclosure of personal information, restrictions on employment at institutions related to children, adolescents, and people with disabilities, and orders to wear an electronic tagging device for 20 years.

The Supreme Court said that there was no mistake in understanding facts or interpreting the legal principles in the original judgment, adding that it cannot be said that the 20 years in prison sentence is unfair.