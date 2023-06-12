Image: CCTV screenshot
Busan News

“Busan Roundhouse Kick” Defendant Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

By BeFM News

The Busan High Court’s Criminal Division sentenced the defendant in the so-called “Busan Roundhouse Kick” case to 20 years in prison yesterday.

The defendant was found guilty of the attempted rape and murder charges, saying that the crimes were carried out as a means of sexual violence against the victim.

The court decided to disclose the defendant’s information to the information and communication network for 10 years and will restrict employment at child-related institutions for 10 years.

They have also ordered the defendant to wear a location-tracking device for 20 years.

