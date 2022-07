Busan Sea Life Aquarium in Haeundae has opened a “Sea turtle rescue experience” for the summer season.

In the newly opened space, you can experience a baby sea turtle rescued from the beach and returned to the sea next to the tank.

It is possible to give the sea turtle a name, check its health status, give treatment and feed it.

The aquarium has also opened its doors one hour earlier, now at 9 a.m., and close an hour later, at 8 p.m., until August 15th.