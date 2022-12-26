Busan Secures its Largest Government Funding Ever

The city of Busan secured the largest amount ever from the government budget for next year.

The city of Busan announced yesterday that the scale of government support in 2023 was 8.7 trillion won, a 7% increase from this year’s 8.2 trillion won.

A budget of 13 billion Won has been drawn up for the rapid construction of a new airport on Gadeokdo Island, 25 billion Won for attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo, and 2 billion won for the establishment of a safe drinking water supply system in the Nakdong River basin.

Other notable projects include:

Busan New Port – Gimhae Expressway Construction 78.38 billion won, East Gimhae IC – Sikman JCT Metropolitan Road Construction 3.5 billion won, Buul-gyeong Hydrogen Pipeline Construction 100 million won

Promote balanced regional development by building a network of roads connecting the city center and east-west:

Urban Railway Hadan-Noksan Line Construction 2.5 billion won, Hwangnyeong 3 Tunnel Road Construction 2.71 billion won, No-Gas Low-floor Tram Construction (Oryukdo Line) Construction 1.74 billion won, Sikman-Sasang Road Construction (Daejeodaegyo Bridge) 15.47 billion won, and secured 15.2 billion won for the construction of a circular (Mandeok-Centum) Urban Expressway and 10.51 billion won for the Umgung Bridge.