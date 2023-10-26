Busan Sees a Decline in Two-Wheeler Accidents Despite Delivery Culture Boom

In the wake of the widespread delivery culture following the COVID-19 pandemic, Busan has seen a consistent decrease in two-wheeler traffic accidents each year.

While the Busan Police Agency remains committed to cracking down on two-wheeled vehicles and reinforcing traffic guidance rules, it emphasizes the necessity of public cooperation to foster a secure delivery culture.

Recent statistics from the Busan Police Agency reveal a steady decline in two-wheeled vehicle accidents over the past four years.

Despite the surge in delivery activities, the agency attributes this decline to intensified safety measures and enhanced policing efforts.

Collaborative actions with local governments and neighboring police stations, alongside the operation of a specialized Cycar safety mobile team and covert Cycar patrols, have contributed significantly to this positive trend.

The police have also actively partnered with related organizations to prevent two-wheeler traffic incidents through various initiatives, including the dissemination of traffic safety regulations via the exclusive ‘rider-only app’ used by delivery companies.

Additionally, measures such as educating delivery agencies on-site and using city traffic information service center monitors at bus stops to prevent two-wheeled vehicle accidents have proven effective in raising safety awareness.

However, the police emphasize that effective accident prevention is contingent upon cooperation from both the delivery platform industry and citizens.

Testimonies from delivery workers shed light on the challenges they face due to the demanding nature of their job and persistent time pressures, which sometimes lead to risky driving behavior.

To ensure road safety, the authorities call upon all drivers, not just those on two-wheelers, to uphold traffic laws and exercise caution, advocating for a community-wide effort to promote a secure and responsible delivery culture.