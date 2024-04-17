Busan Sees a Surge in Foreign Residents

The city of Busan revealed that the number of foreign residents in Busan has increased dramatically, reaching 75,687 as of November 1, 2022, which is 1.5 times higher than it was a decade ago, with 49,329 residents in 2012.

Despite fluctuations during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend of an increasing foreign population has persisted, with numbers rising yearly since 2019.

The demographic breakdown indicates a slight majority of female residents, attributed largely to married immigrant women.

In 2021, 50.7% of foreign residents were women, and this ratio remained consistent in 2022.

The largest age group among foreign residents falls within the 20s and 30s category.

Nam-gu and Sasang-gu emerged as areas with the highest concentration of foreign residents, followed closely by Saha-gu and Gangseo-gu.

Geumjeong-gu, which has several universities, has a significant foreign student population, accounting for more than a fifth of international students in the Busan area.

By nationality, Vietnam and China were the largest with 4,981 (39.6%) and 3,352 (26.6%), respectively, followed by Uzbekistan and Japan with 820 (6.5%) and 390 (3.1%), respectively.

Despite the surge in foreign residents, crime rates involving foreigners have seen a decline in recent years.

Busan Police Agency data indicate a decrease in the number of foreign criminals arrested annually since 2019.

Drug-related offenses are the only crime category that has seen a consistent increase over the past five years.