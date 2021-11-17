Busan Sees Highest COVID-19 Cases in Nearly Three Months

New cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan exceeded 100 for the first time in 88 days with 103 new cases reported yesterday.

One employee was confirmed from a general hospital in Haeundae-gu on Monday, leading to the confirmation of another 6 colleagues and 1 acquaintance Tuesday.

For the past two days since Monday, 4 students and 7 contacts were confirmed at a middle school in Buk-gu.

Also at an elementary school in Saha-gu, one faculty member, three students, and one family member were found to have been infected.