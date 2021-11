Busan’s new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached over 140 on Sunday, the first time in three months.

The city recorded 148 cases on Sunday bringing the city’s total to 16,027.

The number of critical cases remains at 26.

New cases of COVID-19 infections in Busan exceeded 100 for the first time in 88 days with 103 new cases reported on November 18th.

Currently, Busan has a fully vaccinated rate of 78.0%