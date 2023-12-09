Busan News

Busan Sees its Warmest December Temperature in 34 Years

By Haps Staff

Temperatures up to 20’C were noted in Busan Saturday, marking the highest December temperature in 34 years.

This mild weather extended around the southern region to Ulsan and Gyeongnam, with a gradual cooling trend anticipated next week.

On the 9th, the Busan Meteorological Administration forecasted a daytime high of 20’C in Busan and 21’C in Ulsan.

Most areas in Gyeongnam, including Gimhae, Yangsan, Changwon, Jinju, and Geochang, were expected to range between 19’C and 21’C, while Tongyeong and Geoje were projected to reach 18’C.

The last time Busan experienced a December temperature exceeding 20 degrees was in 1989, with the recent highest surpassing 19 degrees recorded in 2010.

The Korea Meteorological Administration attributes the ongoing mild conditions to warm southwest winds. Rain is forecasted for Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam on the 11th.

Subsequently, temperatures in Busan are projected to range from 9 to 10 degrees for highs and 0’C to 6’C for lows until early next week, with the possibility of dropping below zero during the weekend.

