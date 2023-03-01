Busan Selected as a “City Specializing in International Night Tourism”

The city of Busan has been named as a city specializing in international night tourism selected by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Korea Tourism Organization.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization announced that they had newly selected five cities specializing in night tourism through this year’s contest.

Busan and Daejeon were selected for the international tourist attraction type based on world-class tourism infrastructure, and Gangneung, Jeonju, and Jinju were selected for the growing support type, which attracts domestic tourists with differentiated content.

A total of seven cities, including Incheon City (international attraction type) and Tongyeong City in Gyeongnam (growth support type), which were selected last year, became cities specializing in night tourism.

Busan will receive 700 million won each year for 4 years, a total of 2.8 billion won in government support. In addition to this, a total of 5.6 billion won is planned to be invested in the project to decorate it as an international night view attraction.

With the concept of ‘Good Night Plus Busan’, the city of Busan will expand the scope of night tourism beyond the existing Haeundae Gwangalli to include the Suyeong River and Yongdusan Mountain.

The old city center of Busan, centered on Yongdusan, will be reborn as a tourist attraction that suits the taste of the MZ generation.

It plans to show the world the appearance of Korea’s representative marine night tourism destination by operating various programs using the seven bridges in Busan.

In the Suyeong River area, Pinkfong sculptures will be installed for families and friends to enjoy together, and amphibious buses are operated to enjoy the night view across the river.

Night surfing, LED kayak, and moonlight trekking will also be operated to create Busan’s own nighttime leisure sports content that encompasses the sea, river, and forest.