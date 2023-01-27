Busan Selected as Guest City for The 834th Hamburg Port Festival

Busan has been officially selected as the guest city of the 834th Hamburg Port Festival, which is the largest port festival in Europe and attracts more than 1 million visitors every year.

The city of Busan announced that it will participate as a guest city at the 834th Hamburg Port Festival to be held in Hamburg, Germany for three days from May 5th to 7th, and hold various events to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo and the host city, Busan.

The Hamburg Port Festival is the largest port festival in Europe, held every year under the supervision of the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Hamburg State Government.

During the event, more than 200 events, including various ship parades, fireworks, and paragliding, are held simultaneously throughout the city of Hamburg. In particular, one country or city is selected as the guest of honor to provide visitors with an opportunity to promote the culture and businesses of the guest country.

The influence and status of this festival in Europe are also considerable. Not only does it attract more than 1 million visitors every year, but it has been reported by 214 TV broadcasters, 487 radio broadcasters, more than 1,500 paper broadcast media, and 2,079 Internet media around the world.

The selection of the guest city was motivated by the official invitation of Busan as the guest city by the Hamburg state government in November of last year. The city accepted the invitation to the guest city and decided to upgrade the relationship between the two cities by participating in the Hamburg Opening Festival as the guest city this year.

Accordingly, the city will actively use the opportunity of being a guest city to publicize the charms of the 2030 Busan World Expo and the candidate city Busan throughout Europe, including Germany, the host country, during the Opening Festival.

The city plans to host the Korea-Busan Festival to create a boom-up in support of hosting EXPO 2030 in Europe, promotional events for EXPO 2030 in Busan, promoting promotional events for Busan city and companies and inviting high-ranking figures from the business world to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo.