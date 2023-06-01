Busan Selected as Michelin Guide Publishing City

Busan has been selected as a Michelin Guide publishing city, announced at a press conference attended by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Busan Tourism Organization President Lee Jung-sil, and representatives from Michelin.

The selection was celebrated at a luncheon where renowned chefs showcased Busan’s fresh ingredients and flavors.

Busan is the second city in South Korea to be featured in the Michelin Guide after Seoul.

The Michelin Guide, known for its rigorous evaluations, rates restaurants and hotels based on the quality and creativity of their cuisine.

The selected restaurants in Busan will be featured in the Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2024.

The recognition by Michelin is expected to boost tourism and contribute to the local economy, as seen in other cities worldwide.

Busan aims to create a virtuous cycle ecosystem in the gastronomy industry, leading to improved service quality, increased investment, sales, and job creation.

The international director of the Michelin Guide expressed excitement about introducing Busan as a member and highlighting Korea’s diverse gastronomic culture.

Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon expressed hopes that the Michelin Guide will help establish Busan as a global gastronomy city.