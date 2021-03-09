Busan Selected as the Host of COSPAR’s 45th Scientific Assembly

Image: City of Busan
The City of Busan announced that it will host the 45th COSPAR Scientific Assembly, set to take place in 2024.

The selection of Busan was decided upon by council members of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR) at the 43rd Scientific Assembly which took place in Sydney, Australia.

COSPAR was established in 1958 by the International Council for Scientific Unions (ICSU, which later became ISC, the International Science Council). COSPAR has about 9,000 members from 44 countries. The Korean Academy of Science and Technology is a current member.

Busan Metropolitan City, the Busan Tourism Organization, and BEXCO made a joint effort to attract the event to Busan, competing against four other candidate cities in Korea.

The 45th COSPAR Scientific Assembly is scheduled to be held at BEXCO, Busan from July 13 to 21, 2024 under the theme, ‘Team Spirit in Space Research’.

Along with public lectures focusing on recent research developments, special contributors, invited speakers, as well as other collaborative proposals for the new space era planned to be held.

The COSPAR Scientific Assembly is the largest academic event in the field of space research, involving 3,500 people from more than 60 countries. The event has been held every two years since 1958. Many researchers in the field of space science and astronomy attend the COSPAR Assembly as well as leaders of space agencies from around the world to discuss development plans for space research and international cooperation. It is the first time the event will be held in Korea.

Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

