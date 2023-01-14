Busan News

Busan Selected to Pilot F-2 Visa Issuance to Exceptional International Students

BeFM News

The city of Busan has been selected as the nation’s only metropolitan city to pilot the Justice Ministry’s localized visa project.

The city of Busan will issue F-2 resident visas for exceptional local talents to outstanding international students who graduate from universities in Busan and hire them at local companies.

The city will establish a cooperative system with local universities, the justice ministry and the Busan Immigration Office and focus the project on districts with population decreases such as Yeongdo, Dong-gu, and Seo-gu.

A city official said the project is expected to help resolve manpower shortages in shipbuilding, tourism, and service industries.

