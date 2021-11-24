City of Busan Selects 4 Winners of the 2nd YouTube Content Contest

The city of Busan has selected four winners of the 2nd Busan Metropolitan City YouTube Content Contest held to revitalize the local economy and promote city brands that have been stagnant due to COVID-19.

This contest was held for three months from July 5th to October 4th, and a total of 25 works were submitted. The city selected a total of four films, including one grand prize, a top prize, and two excellent prizes, through preliminary screening and expert screening.

This year’s contest theme is, ‘Advertise Your Supportive “It” Items of Busan.’ The ad-style entries should focus on “It” items that support small businesses in Busan, notable personal possessions, or your favorite “It” item.

Kim Seong-il’s “Is someone’s second-hand book is your own item?!” was honored with the grand prize. This work was produced by the teachers and students of Hyegwang High School to select used books as a hidden “it” item in the bookstore alley in Bosu-dong, which is in crisis due to the prolonged COVID-19 and redevelopment, and to push for the purchase of used books. In particular, he made a self-composed song and produced a video in the form of a music video and was praised for being the most suitable for the purpose of this contest.

“Busan Forever” by Storm Reid was selected as the top prize. In order to promote local small business owners in a difficult situation due to COVID-19, Busan’s four items, ‘Fitness, Fashion, Food, and Fun’, were produced to show strength in solidarity and contained the message of giving and overcoming the crisis together.

“Open the BOS” by Jeong Ye-rim and 3 others were selected for one of the excellence awards. BOS is an abbreviation of ‘Busan, One Hell of a Spot’ meaning ‘a great place in Busan’. In the short video, they introduced small businesses such as restaurants and cafes, including Busan’s three major water sources and Haeundae Market.

Kyung-in Kim and two other people who introduced recommended items in Nampo-dong, a representative tourist destination in Busan, were also selected for the Excellence Award. It is expected not only to be a source of strength to small business owners but also to serve as a guide for tourists in Nampo-dong.

The Grand Prize winner won 3,000,000 won, top prize earned 1,000,000 won, and the two excellence awards won 500,000 won each.

The winners will have the opportunity to work as the city’s representative YouTubers, to release their videos on the official city YouTube channel, and work in collaboration with the city to create city promotional videos.

The winning works will be shown in the future on Busan City’s official YouTube channel, ‘Busan News‘, and Busan City’s Internet broadcast Bada TV.