Busan Selects ‘Bongsan Village Masil-gil’ in Yeongdo-do as a Destination for Alleyway Tourism Resources

Bongsan Village Masil-gil has been selected as the target of ‘2022 Alleyway Tourism Resources Project’ to foster representative local tourist destinations.

The ‘Alleyway Tourism Resource Project’ is a project that creates local content and turns it into a tourist attraction by finding stories of alleyways unique to Busan, such as culture, art, resources, and stories.

Last year, ‘Mangmi Alley’ and ‘Jeonpo Tool-gil’ were selected, and content suitable for the characteristics of each alley is currently being implemented. In ‘Mangmi Alley’, programs such as a pop-up bookstore under the theme of ‘Art and Books’ were introduced, and in ‘Jeonpo Tool-gil’, characters, stories, and goods related to tools were developed.

Recruitment for alleyways started in May this year, and the final ‘Bongsan Village Masil-gil’ was selected through on-site evaluation among a total of six alleyways.

The ‘Bongsan Village Masil-gil’, which was selected this time in Yeongdo-do, still retains the atmosphere of ordinary people’s life, but it is a place that people rarely visit due to the recent increase in vacant houses. Local creators who want to revive this Bongsan village have settled in the village through the urban regeneration program ‘I’ll buy an empty house’.

The Bongsan Village Village Management Business Cooperative established a consultative body with native alley merchants and resident local creators, and in this project have made a proposal event package (ship proposal, album production, etc.), a village alley garden gardening, experience programs with blueberries and ceramics, and established a “Made in Bongsan” crafts project.