Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Selects Preferred Negotiator For Amphibious Tour Bus

BeFM News

The city of Busan has selected the preferred negotiator for the operation of the amphibious tour bus.

The city said it selected Daejun Construction Consortium as the preferred negotiator in the selection deliberation committee composed of experts in different fields including personal vehicles, ships, tourism, design, and accounting.

The consortium consists of Daejun Construction, IRIS, and Hyundai Yacht who share roles such as operating facilities, licensing and public relations, and introduction of amphibious tour buses.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
17 ° C
18 °
17 °
49 %
3.2kmh
0 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 