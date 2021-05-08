Busan Selects Preferred Negotiator For Amphibious Tour Bus

The city of Busan has selected the preferred negotiator for the operation of the amphibious tour bus.

The city said it selected Daejun Construction Consortium as the preferred negotiator in the selection deliberation committee composed of experts in different fields including personal vehicles, ships, tourism, design, and accounting.

The consortium consists of Daejun Construction, IRIS, and Hyundai Yacht who share roles such as operating facilities, licensing and public relations, and introduction of amphibious tour buses.