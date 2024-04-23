Busan, Seoul, and Gwangju Unite for ‘Korea Art Festival’

Busan Mayor Hyungjun Park and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon, along with officials from Seoul and Gwangju, gathered at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul to declare the joint hosting of the ‘2024 Korea Art Festival.’

This collaboration aims to promote various art events like the Busan Biennale both domestically and abroad.

The festival, scheduled from September 9 to October 10, includes the Busan Biennale and aims to boost art tourism through government cooperation.

Additionally, discounts and benefits are offered for combined admission tickets, linking visual art events between Busan and Gwangju.

City Art Festivals in 2024

Busan: Busan Biennale

The Busan Biennale, themed ‘Seeing in the Dark,’ will run from August 17 to October 20. Spread across various locations in Busan, including the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art and the Hyundai Building in Jungang-dong, the event aims to make contemporary art accessible to the public. Government support will fund a professional exhibition interpretation program to enhance visitor experiences.

Gwangju: Gwangju Biennale

Under the theme ‘Everyone’s Echo,’ the Gwangju Biennale will take place from September 7 to December 1. Exhibitions will be held at venues like the Gwangju Biennale exhibition hall and Yangnim-dong area, featuring pavilions from 100 countries. Supplementary events, including ‘Madang’ for academic discussions and citizen engagement, promise a vibrant cultural experience.

Seoul: International Art Fairs and Seoul Art Week

Seoul will host two major art fairs, KIAF Seoul and Frieze Seoul, in March. Concurrently, the Seoul Sculpture Festival and ‘Seoul Art Week’ will showcase visual arts across the city, offering studio visits and other immersive experiences in creative hubs like Nanji, Geumcheon, and Shindang.