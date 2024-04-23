Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Busan, Seoul, and Gwangju Unite for ‘Korea Art Festival’

By Haps Staff

Busan Mayor Hyungjun Park and Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon, along with officials from Seoul and Gwangju, gathered at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul to declare the joint hosting of the ‘2024 Korea Art Festival.’

This collaboration aims to promote various art events like the Busan Biennale both domestically and abroad.

The festival, scheduled from September 9 to October 10, includes the Busan Biennale and aims to boost art tourism through government cooperation.

Additionally, discounts and benefits are offered for combined admission tickets, linking visual art events between Busan and Gwangju.

City Art Festivals in 2024

Busan: Busan Biennale
The Busan Biennale, themed ‘Seeing in the Dark,’ will run from August 17 to October 20. Spread across various locations in Busan, including the Busan Museum of Contemporary Art and the Hyundai Building in Jungang-dong, the event aims to make contemporary art accessible to the public. Government support will fund a professional exhibition interpretation program to enhance visitor experiences.

Gwangju: Gwangju Biennale
Under the theme ‘Everyone’s Echo,’ the Gwangju Biennale will take place from September 7 to December 1. Exhibitions will be held at venues like the Gwangju Biennale exhibition hall and Yangnim-dong area, featuring pavilions from 100 countries. Supplementary events, including ‘Madang’ for academic discussions and citizen engagement, promise a vibrant cultural experience.

Seoul: International Art Fairs and Seoul Art Week
Seoul will host two major art fairs, KIAF Seoul and Frieze Seoul, in March. Concurrently, the Seoul Sculpture Festival and ‘Seoul Art Week’ will showcase visual arts across the city, offering studio visits and other immersive experiences in creative hubs like Nanji, Geumcheon, and Shindang.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan International Short Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off This Thursday

What’s On in Busan: April 22 – April 28

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Cultural Center to Host ‘2024 Citizen Rooftop Festival’ on Fridays

2024 Miryang Cultural Heritage Night Tour Takes Place This Weekend

Busan Opera House Redesign Completed, Construction to Resume May 2nd

The Latest

Busan Expands “Let’s Play with English” Program after Successful Pilot

K-Pet Fair Comes to BEXCO This Weekend

Korea Destinations: Nighttime Tours of Gyeongbok Palace Return in May

‘유네스코 영화 창의도시 부산’ 본격 시작! 제41회 부산국제단편영화제 개최

Gimhae’s ‘Todeogi’ Water Exhibition Returns to Yeonji Park

WTT Finals Fukuoka 2024 Set to Close Curtain on WTT Series Calendar

Busan
heavy intensity rain
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
94 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 