Busan Sets Forest Fire Watch Period Until May 15, 2023

The Busan Metropolitan Government will set a forest fire watch period from November 1st until May 15th next year and set up a forest fire prevention headquarters to respond in earnest.

During this period, the city will deploy 611 forest fire monitoring personnel to strengthen the management of restricted areas in the mountains and areas vulnerable to forest fires.

For early response, the mayor takes over the integrated command of the site from the second response stage of forest fires

17 forest fires occurred in Busan this year, increasing 2.8 times from the six fires last year. 27.3 hectares of forest land was damaged this year, 39 times larger than the area last year.