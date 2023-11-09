Busan News

Busan Sets Next Year’s Budget at 15.7 Trillion Won

By BeFM News

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun announced yesterday that the budget proposal for next year has been set at 15.7 trillion won.

During a press conference, Mayor Park outlined the key aspects of next year’s budget, dividing them into four categories — 4.6 trillion won for social welfare, 287 billion won for local economy vitalization; as well as 950 billion won for overcoming population issues, and 245 billion for establishing Busan as a global cultural hub.

Mayor Park stated that he would be prudent in using the precious funds provided by the citizens to safeguard their lives and request the active support and collaboration of the City Council to pave the way for change and innovation in Busan.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Suyeong Yacht Center Redevelopment Enters a New Stage

Amphibious Tour Bus Launch May Be Getting Near

Groundbreaking Ceremony for West Busan Administrative Complex Town Held

770,000 Attend Busan’s 18th Fireworks Festival

Passengers Mostly Satisfied With BRT

Busan’s Registered Resident Population Dips Below 3.3 Million Mark

The Latest

Fall/Winter Clothes Sales Sluggish Amid Warm Weather in November

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Miryang Youth EDM Festival to be Held Saturday

야간관광 1위 부산 –대한민국 밤밤곡곡 100 광역시 중 최다 선정

Taejeongdae’s Ocean Flying Theme Park to Temporarily Open Soon

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Tomorrow

Busan
light rain
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
82 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 