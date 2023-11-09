Busan Sets Next Year’s Budget at 15.7 Trillion Won

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun announced yesterday that the budget proposal for next year has been set at 15.7 trillion won.

During a press conference, Mayor Park outlined the key aspects of next year’s budget, dividing them into four categories — 4.6 trillion won for social welfare, 287 billion won for local economy vitalization; as well as 950 billion won for overcoming population issues, and 245 billion for establishing Busan as a global cultural hub.

Mayor Park stated that he would be prudent in using the precious funds provided by the citizens to safeguard their lives and request the active support and collaboration of the City Council to pave the way for change and innovation in Busan.