Busan Sets Up Emergency Measures For Urea Water Shortage

The city of Busan has set up a dedicated emergency measures team to respond to the urea water solution shortage.

The team will be led by the Deputy mayor of administration, Lee Byeong-jin.

It will hold the first meeting this morning to come up with response measures such as checking the urea water inventory and operation status in each sector.

They will also actively seek ways for the city government to utilize overseas trade offices and others to secure an independent supply.

12,200 cargo trucks in Busan rely on urea water, which accounts for about 28.2% of some 43,000 vehicles in Busan.

46.2% of village buses and 72.4% of chartered buses also use urea water.