The city of Busan has signed a friendly cooperation city agreement with Koper, the largest port city in Slovenia.

The signing ceremony for the agreement took place on the 22nd, local time, at Koper City Hall, with Mayor Park Hyung-jun of Busan City and Mayor Aleš Bržan of Koper City in attendance.

Both cities plan to promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as ports, economy, culture, and information communication technology(ICT).