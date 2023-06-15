Busan Signs Sister City Agreement With Dar es Salaam

The city of Busan, under the leadership of Mayor Park Hyeong-joon, announced yesterday that it has signed a sister city agreement with Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The agreement was officially signed at a ceremony attended by Mayor Park Heong-joon, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert John Chalamila, and Dar es Salaam Mayor Omary Said Kumbilamoto.

Dar es Salaam, located on the eastern coast of Africa, is a thriving city and serves as a gateway to East Africa. As the first port city in Tanzania, it plays a crucial role in administration and trade, similar to Busan’s position in Korea. The geographical similarities between the two cities make the partnership even more significant.

Tanzania holds great potential for development and serves as a logistics hub in East Africa. The sister city agreement strengthens the diplomatic ties between Korea and Tanzania, which have seen forward-looking relationships since 1992. The discussions for the agreement began in April 2022 and progressed through various meetings between officials from both sides.

This marks Busan’s third sister city agreement this year, following similar agreements with Mombasa, Kenya, and Luanda, Angola. The agreement opens up opportunities for mutual exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as ports, logistics, fisheries, ICT, education, transportation, and waste treatment. It will also foster people-to-people exchanges, tourism, and urban greening industries.

Mayor Park expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the longstanding cooperative relationship between Korea and Tanzania. He expects active exchanges and hopes the agreement will expand Busan’s diplomatic horizons.

To celebrate the occasion, a reception will be held to welcome Dar es Salaam officials visiting Busan. Mayor Park will personally preside over the event, showcasing the charm and potential of Busan and discussing ways to enhance practical exchanges between the two cities.