Busan Signs Sister City Agreement With Tunis, Tunisia

The Busan Metropolitan Government signed a sister city agreement yesterday with Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and Tunis Mayor Souad Abderrahim,, the first female mayor of the Arab world, attended the signing ceremony at 2 p.m. at Busan City Hall.

Tunis City will be Busan’s 13th sister city and the first city in Africa to sign a sister city agreement.

“Tunis is expected to act as a bridgehead in negotiations and promotional activities to secure support in Africa for the World Expo 2030 Busan bid,” Mayor Park said.

 

