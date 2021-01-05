Busan Social Survey Results Released

The city of Busan conducted a Busan Social Survey on 17,000 households residing in Busan in August and September of last year.

The ‘2020 Busan Social Survey’ was conducted from August to September last year to find out the satisfaction of citizens and to improve the quality of life of the Busan community.

On overall social safety, 37.4% of the respondents said they felt safe while 16.1% said they felt unsafe.

50.3% of respondents said they felt unsafe in the area of new infectious diseases such as COVID-19, a 9% increase from the survey in 2018.

Satisfaction with medical institutions came to 70.1% and 73.7% said they wanted to continue living in Busan.

45.7% said they felt pride as Busan citizens while 6.6% responded they were not proud.