Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.

Sead, a Busan Fisheries Processing start-up headed up by CEO Park Hye-ra, plans to target the US market after getting approval from the FDA certification and beginning to sell on Amazon.

The company’s salad consists of seven types of seaweed which are dried and packaged, then soaked in cold water for five minutes to bring back its shape and maximize nutrients.

It can be added with quinoa, tomato, or tofu, or with seafood like shellfish or octopus which makes it a unique salad option for those looking for something new.

The salad has also become a popular dining item for campers across the country due to its relatively easy preparation and health benefits.

With interest in sustainable consumption on the rise, seaweed has been spotlighted as one of the top ethical consumption foods.