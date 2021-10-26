Busan Start-Up Week X BOUNCE 2021

‘Busan Startup Week Bounce 2021 (BSW BOUNCE 2021)’, Busan’s representative startup festival from the 26th to 29th.

‘Busan Startup Week Bounce’ has been held since 2017 to provide a forum for exchange and cooperation among startups, accelerators, and investors, and to create a sustainable global startup ecosystem. In particular, this year, the largest number of private companies, such as Asan Nanum Foundation, Korea Venture Investment, IBK Changgong, and Lotte Ventures, will participate and hold 20 various startup-related events with 26 organizations.

This event will be held for 4 days under the theme of ‘A wave of passion for the future’ and Up Enterprise Information (IR) pitching relay, Southeast Mega City Startup Road Show, and Busan Startup Idea Contest will be held.

Event Information

Period: October 26-29, 2021

Venue: Haeundae Paradise Hotel main building 2F, Busan

Website:bswbounce.com/html/00_main/