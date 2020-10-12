Busan Starts Early Harvest of Gingko Trees to Eradicate Bad Smells On City Streets

The city of Busan announced that every fall, it will start early harvesting of ginkgo fruits that cause bad smells on city streets.

The ginkgo tree, which colors the city in yellow every fall, is a representative tree that is widely planted on roadsides because it is resistant to pests and pollution, but it has caused discomfort to citizens by causing a bad smell from the fruit.

Of the 165,000 street trees in Busan, 34,000 of them are ginkgo trees which is 20.9% of the total in the city. Of those, about 10,000 female trees with edible fruit are also grown.

The city of Busan has organized and operated a task force for collecting ginkgo fruit by district and county to intensively harvest the fruit.

From the 5th to 16th is designated as the intensive collection period, and they are being collected first in areas where pedestrian inconvenience is expected, such as bus stops, subway exits, crosswalks, and shopping centers around major arterial boulevards.

Fruits harvested that are judged suitable for edible use are donated to social welfare facilities such as the Senior Citizens Party.

Ginkgo contains lecithin, a component of nerve tissue, so it is effective not only to improve a person’s nervous system, but coughs, high blood pressure, and body fatigue, and also has high nutritional value as it contains proteins, phosphorus, and iron.

The city donated about 7.2kg of ginkgo fruit that passed the inspection last year to welfare organizations.