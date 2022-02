The city of Busan has started an intensive publicity campaign in the capital region to gather enthusiasm for the 2030 Busan World Expo bid.

It installed a 36 meter by 8-meter promotion poster for the 2030 Busan World Expo on the outdoor billboard at Seoul Metro Station, showcasing actor Lee Jung-jae, the first Busan World Expo PR ambassador.

It is also promoting Busan’s bid on the digital bridge electronic display board inside of the station.