Travel

Busan Station, Gimhae Airport Much Quieter This Lunar New Year

BeFM News

With the government’s plea to stay home this Seollal, fewer travelers have been using planes or trains around the nation.

Busan Station, which would normally be crowded with people carrying gifts to go home, was found very empty yesterday.

When the Gyeongbu Line going southbound from Seoul to Busan, passengers poured out, but after they left the station, the waiting room immediately became quiet and empty.

Most of the southbound KTX lines were sold out, but KTX seats on the northbound line (Busan → Seoul) were widely available.

As KORAIL only received reservations for seats by the windows as part of social distancing measures, the number of seats was limited to half last year, but there were plenty of seats available for reservation.

Gimhae Airport was also so quiet.

An airline official said that there were no long queues at the domestic ticketing counter making the check-in process speedy for any passengers going to board the planes.

The Seoul-Busan route sold out for some time periods, but there were enough seats if enough browsing was done via different airlines.

The international terminal was also empty with no flights scheduled.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Travel

K-Travel Bus to Offer New Travel Tour From Seoul to Hadong

Haps Staff -
Hadong-gun announced on the 10th that it was selected as the only free travel product for foreigners-only buses from Hadong to Seoul organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Read more
Travel

Have You Ever Wondered Why it Rarely Snows in Busan? Here’s Why.

Haps Staff -
Whether you love it or hate it, snow is somewhat of a rarity in Korea's second-largest city.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Family Outings Await at Geoje Forest Sound Park

Haps Staff -
A great place for a family outing for young kids, Geoje Forest Sound Park in Gyeongnam province is a relatively new attraction that caters to nature lovers.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Top Attractions for Tourists in Gangwon-do

Haps Staff -
There is plenty to see and do in the mountainous province, so here are a few favorites to get you started.
Read more
Travel

Korea Tourism Organization Begins New ‘2021 On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign’

Haps Staff -
In order to promote Gangwon-do as a winter tourism destination along with early recovery of the tourism industry stagnant due to the COVID-19 situation, the Korea Tourism Organization will actively utilize a non-face-to-face public relations campaign in 2021 named 'On:tact Gangwon Global Snow Campaign'.
Read more
Local Destinations

65% Approve of Opening a Walkway on Gwangan Bridge

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is continuing to promote a project to build a pedestrian-only road for citizens and tourists to walk along the Gwangan Bridge. 
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Busan Station, Gimhae Airport Much Quieter This Lunar New Year

Travel BeFM News -
With the government's plea to stay home this Seollal, fewer travelers have been using planes or trains around the nation.
Read more

금련산청소년수련원, 2021년 공개관측행사 운영

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 금련산청소년수련원은 수련원 내 천문대 일원(천문대, 천체투영관 등)에서 천체망원경으로 달과 별을 관측하며 끝없는 우주의 세계를 체험할 수 있는 ‘2021년 공개관측행사’를 운영한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

What to Watch this Holiday Season in Korea

Movies & TV Haps Staff -
If you're stuck at home this weekend and don't have Netflix, there's plenty of movie options to choose from.
Read more

15 Caught in Latest DUI Citywide Crackdown

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Police Agency said that 15 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in 17 places during the citywide crackdown held from 9 pm to midnight on the night before the 4-day Lunar New Year weekend.
Read more

K-Travel Bus to Offer New Travel Tour From Seoul to Hadong

Travel Haps Staff -
Hadong-gun announced on the 10th that it was selected as the only free travel product for foreigners-only buses from Hadong to Seoul organized by the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
25 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
9 °

Dine & Drink

How to Enjoy a Traditional Lunar New Year Bowl of Tteokguk at Home

Dine & Drink Dynamic Busan Staff -
Many Koreans ring in the new year with a breakfast of tteokguk, a traditional rice cake soup, on both solar and lunar New Year's Day. Here's how to make a bowl to enjoy it this Lunar New Year.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: All Busan and Gyeongsangnam-do Makgeolli – Anjung

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
A special Korean restaurant Anjung offers various makgeolli and cheongju. They are picky about seasoning and ingredients and you cannot go wrong with their homemade style anju.
Read more

Restaurant and Cafe Closing Hours Extended From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
According to the government’s social distancing adjustment plan which came into effect at midnight today, restaurants and cafes around the city can extend their closing times until 10 p.m., one hour later than usual.
Read more

McQueen’s Offering a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for Two

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 