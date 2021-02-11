Busan Station, Gimhae Airport Much Quieter This Lunar New Year

With the government’s plea to stay home this Seollal, fewer travelers have been using planes or trains around the nation.

Busan Station, which would normally be crowded with people carrying gifts to go home, was found very empty yesterday.

When the Gyeongbu Line going southbound from Seoul to Busan, passengers poured out, but after they left the station, the waiting room immediately became quiet and empty.

Most of the southbound KTX lines were sold out, but KTX seats on the northbound line (Busan → Seoul) were widely available.

As KORAIL only received reservations for seats by the windows as part of social distancing measures, the number of seats was limited to half last year, but there were plenty of seats available for reservation.

Gimhae Airport was also so quiet.

An airline official said that there were no long queues at the domestic ticketing counter making the check-in process speedy for any passengers going to board the planes.

The Seoul-Busan route sold out for some time periods, but there were enough seats if enough browsing was done via different airlines.

The international terminal was also empty with no flights scheduled.