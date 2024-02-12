Busan Station Highest in Korea Among Railway Station Crimes

Over the past five years, the number of railroad crimes in Korea has been rising with sexual offenses such as illegal filming and forced harassment being predominant.

According to data from the Railway Special Judicial Police Unit, submitted by Rep. Maeng Seong-gyu, a total of 12,410 crimes occurred in railway stations and trains from 2019 to 2023.

Each year saw over 2,000 cases, notably peaking in 2022 and 2023.

Among the various types of offenses, sexual crimes accounted for 33.3% of the total, followed by violence and theft.

Busan Station topped the list with 368 reported incidents, followed by Suwon Station and Seoul Station.

The Gyeongbu Line, with the highest number of rail users, recorded the most offenses by route.

Approximately 92% of suspects were arrested in connection with these crimes.

The crime numbers show the urgent need for enhanced security measures and public awareness campaigns to ensure the safety of passengers within railroad facilities and trains.