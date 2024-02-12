Busan News

Busan Station Highest in Korea Among Railway Station Crimes

By Haps Staff

Over the past five years, the number of railroad crimes in Korea has been rising with sexual offenses such as illegal filming and forced harassment being predominant.

According to data from the Railway Special Judicial Police Unit, submitted by Rep. Maeng Seong-gyu, a total of 12,410 crimes occurred in railway stations and trains from 2019 to 2023.

Each year saw over 2,000 cases, notably peaking in 2022 and 2023.

Among the various types of offenses, sexual crimes accounted for 33.3% of the total, followed by violence and theft.

Busan Station topped the list with 368 reported incidents, followed by Suwon Station and Seoul Station.

The Gyeongbu Line, with the highest number of rail users, recorded the most offenses by route.

Approximately 92% of suspects were arrested in connection with these crimes.

The crime numbers show the urgent need for enhanced security measures and public awareness campaigns to ensure the safety of passengers within railroad facilities and trains.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

BTO Looks to Attract 2.13 Foreign Visitors to Busan This Year

Three of the Highest Accident Rate Tunnels in Korea Are In Busan

34,000 Residents Leave the Southern Region in 2023

City of Busan to Operate Seollal Holiday Information Website

Busan to Experience Mild Weather During Lunar New Year Holidays

These Toll Roads Will Be Free This LNY Holidays in Busan

The Latest

Korea Destinations: Step Back in Time With These 3 Retro Travel Destinations in Gyeongnam

Hotels and Stores Gear Up for Valentine’s Day

Jinju City Selected For The ‘2024 Garden Practice and Nursery Space Creation Project’

‘Bok Kite Making and Flying’ Event at Bokcheon-dong Ancient Tombs

Eat Like a Local: Hong Kong Style BBQ at Pookie’s

BTO Looks to Attract 2.13 Foreign Visitors to Busan This Year

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
70 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
8 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 