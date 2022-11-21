Busan Steps Up Quarantine Measures After Highly Pathogenic A.I. Found in Carcasses of Wild Birds in Haebancheon, Gimhae

The city of Busan announced that the carcasses of wild birds collected on the 18th from Haebancheon in Gimhae were confirmed to carry highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) as a result of the final examination by the Ministry of Environment National Wildlife Disease Management Service.

In order to block the risk of spreading contamination within the area, the city set up a quarantine team with a radius of 10km in partial area in Gangseo-gu around the point where the antigen was detected as a ‘wild bird and animal monitoring area’ and moved to poultry farms in the area.

In addition, the city promptly conducted surveillance and inspection of all poultry farms, such as chickens and ducks in the surveillance area, and reinforced biosecurity such as disinfection of the migratory bird habitat at Eulsukdo and nearby poultry farms in the jurisdiction.

It plans to reinforce disinfection by mobilizing a total of five disinfection vehicles for migratory bird habitats and nearby poultry farms in the jurisdiction.

“Recently winter birds have arrived and influenza (AI) antigens have been continuously detected in wild birds nationwide. Farmers are urged to strictly follow the quarantine rules, such as disinfecting the inside and outside of the farm and controlling entry and exit vehicles,” an official from Busan City said.