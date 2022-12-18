Busan Steps Up Real-TIme Surveillance Footage Sharing System

A real-time surveillance footage-sharing system has been established in Busan aiming to help speed up the early response to major disasters.

The system includes 23,000 surveillance cameras from the Busan City government and the 16 district and county offices

It will provide real-time footage to traffic information centers and 119 comprehensive situation rooms in addition to dispatch command vehicles.

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters have been operating the system for the last 18 days.

So far, it was found to be considerably helpful in recognizing the initial site situation and directing disaster operations.