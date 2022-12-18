Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Busan Steps Up Real-TIme Surveillance Footage Sharing System

BeFM News

A real-time surveillance footage-sharing system has been established in Busan aiming to help speed up the early response to major disasters.

The system includes 23,000 surveillance cameras from the Busan City government and the 16 district and county offices

It will provide real-time footage to traffic information centers and 119 comprehensive situation rooms in addition to dispatch command vehicles.

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters have been operating the system for the last 18 days.

So far, it was found to be considerably helpful in recognizing the initial site situation and directing disaster operations.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
-7 ° C
-7 °
-7 °
58 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Mon
3 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
1 °
Fri
1 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 