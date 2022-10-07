NewsBusan News

Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of BTS Concert

BeFM News

The Busan Metropolitan Government said that it will form a team of safety-related agencies including police and firefighters to prepare for the October 15th BTS concert to support the World Expo 2030 Busan bid.

The team will be divided into a safety control team, a facility management team, a medical support team, an emergency response team, and an order maintenance team. They will inspect various facilities in each field and promote safety accident prevention measures.

An emergency contact network will also be established. There will be on-site emergency medical centers at Busan North Port, Haeundae Beach, and the Asiad Main Stadium in addition to an emergency medical system, consisting of 28 local emergency medical institutions and one regional trauma center.

 

