Busan News

Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Upcoming Fireworks Festival

By BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that they will put the safety of the spectators first during the upcoming Busan Fireworks Festival on November 4th.

The city has designated 43 areas around the festival venue as priority safety management zones.

In addition, 4 emergency escape routes will be established and a fire prevention measure situation room will also be in operation.

Given an expected attendance of over a million people at the festival, more than 6,700 safety personnel, including city officials, fire authorities, police, relevant agencies, private security personnel, and volunteers, will be deployed.

 Detailed information regarding the Fireworks Festival can be found on www.bfo.or.kr.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Taxi Industry Suffering From Lack of Drivers

Busan Opera House Reverts Back to the “Twist” Method of Construction

Busan Authorities on High Alert Over Halloween Activities This Weekend

Mayor Park Meets with Dutch Ambassador Peter van der Vliet to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Busan Sees a Decline in Two-Wheeler Accidents Despite Delivery Culture Boom

Gimhae Airport Grapples with 11 Security Incidents and Staffing Woes

The Latest

12 Events to Look Forward to in Busan This November

Autumn Night Music Relay: K-Music Season’s ‘Good Night Concert in Busan’ to be Held This Week

Korea Destinations: 17th Geoje Island Flower Festival

가을밤의 음악 릴레이, 케이(K)-뮤직 시즌 「굿밤콘서트 인(in) 부산」 개최

Raise the Waves

Burger King Introduces the ‘Bul Yangyang Maximum’

Busan
clear sky
9 ° C
9 °
9 °
87 %
0.5kmh
2 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 