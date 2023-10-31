Busan Steps Up Safety Measures Ahead of the Upcoming Fireworks Festival

The city of Busan announced that they will put the safety of the spectators first during the upcoming Busan Fireworks Festival on November 4th.

The city has designated 43 areas around the festival venue as priority safety management zones.

In addition, 4 emergency escape routes will be established and a fire prevention measure situation room will also be in operation.

Given an expected attendance of over a million people at the festival, more than 6,700 safety personnel, including city officials, fire authorities, police, relevant agencies, private security personnel, and volunteers, will be deployed.

Detailed information regarding the Fireworks Festival can be found on www.bfo.or.kr.